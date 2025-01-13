Sign up
Previous
Photo 1206
Getting ready for action on the ocean.
I was quite fascinated by watching these two elderly gentlemen trying to get on their boards.
It was shot totally into the glaring late afternoon sun therefore I used Lomo in Ribbet to try and get rid of the glare.
Taken from the terrace of the beach house.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
langebaan-surf
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 13th, 2025
