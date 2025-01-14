Previous
There were so many out there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1207

There were so many out there

and the one gentleman was battling to keep up with his friend.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Their sail looks like a butterfly wing. Beautiful
January 14th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful, love the bright sails.
January 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture and light on the water.
January 14th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Nice shot. This is something I would try if I were a young man.
January 14th, 2025  
