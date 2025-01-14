Sign up
Previous
Photo 1207
There were so many out there
and the one gentleman was battling to keep up with his friend.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
langebaan
Corinne C
ace
Their sail looks like a butterfly wing. Beautiful
January 14th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful, love the bright sails.
January 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture and light on the water.
January 14th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Nice shot. This is something I would try if I were a young man.
January 14th, 2025
