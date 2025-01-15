Previous
Buddy is still struggling by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1208

Buddy is still struggling

as the tide rolls in. Even the gulls have problems with the wind.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Many would have given up.
January 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful shot!
January 15th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
How timely. The bird flew by just in time!
January 15th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It must be hard to get past the breakwater but once you've gotten out on the sea, it's a breeze (haha!). Good story-telling shot.
January 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent capture
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact