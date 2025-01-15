Sign up
Previous
Photo 1208
Buddy is still struggling
as the tide rolls in. Even the gulls have problems with the wind.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9990
photos
284
followers
156
following
View this month »
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Latest from all albums
2931
2925
2923
1207
2932
2924
2926
1208
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Tags
langebaan-surf
Susan Wakely
ace
Many would have given up.
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot!
January 15th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
How timely. The bird flew by just in time!
January 15th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It must be hard to get past the breakwater but once you've gotten out on the sea, it's a breeze (haha!). Good story-telling shot.
January 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent capture
January 15th, 2025
