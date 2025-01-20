Sign up
Previous
Photo 1213
Such fun watching this fellow
wingsurfing. A surf wing is a handheld inflatable, cross between a kitesurfing kite and a windsurfing sail.
Sorry about more from our terrace, but it was just too interesting to not include in my project.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
4
1
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Chrissie
ace
What a great shot
January 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 20th, 2025
katy
ace
I have never heard of this before nor seen it so I'm glad you included the photo
January 20th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Colour of that water!
January 20th, 2025
