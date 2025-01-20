Previous
Such fun watching this fellow by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1213

Such fun watching this fellow

wingsurfing. A surf wing is a handheld inflatable, cross between a kitesurfing kite and a windsurfing sail.

Sorry about more from our terrace, but it was just too interesting to not include in my project.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Chrissie ace
What a great shot
January 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 20th, 2025  
katy ace
I have never heard of this before nor seen it so I’m glad you included the photo
January 20th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Colour of that water!
January 20th, 2025  
