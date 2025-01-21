Previous
Difficult to get up in that wind by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1214

Difficult to get up in that wind

I should imagine one needs a lot of strength and discipline.

Those buildings in the background are part of Club Mykonos which is a favourite holiday resort for families and singles alike.

A few different beachfront restaurants to choose from, sports activities and a casino to keep the gamblers happy.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Diana

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful place
January 21st, 2025  
