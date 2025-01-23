Sign up
Previous
Photo 1216
Quite a battle
holding that wing up and getting over the waves.
This might be boring now, but I liked the waves and his progress.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10022
photos
286
followers
155
following
Tags
langebaan-wingsurfer
Mags
I would think you have to be really fit for this battle. Wonderful capture!
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Such fun for you to watch
January 23rd, 2025
