For the love of the ocean by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1217

For the love of the ocean

I have to put these waves in my album. Looking at this I still cannot understand how he got over all those waves, they kept on coming!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Determination
January 24th, 2025  
katy ace
The water does look very turbulent
January 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I guess that’s part of the fun.
January 24th, 2025  
