Previous
Photo 1217
For the love of the ocean
I have to put these waves in my album. Looking at this I still cannot understand how he got over all those waves, they kept on coming!
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10026
photos
287
followers
156
following
333% complete
View this month »
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Latest from all albums
1216
2940
2932
2934
2941
2933
2935
1217
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
langebaan-wingsurfer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Determination
January 24th, 2025
katy
ace
The water does look very turbulent
January 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess that’s part of the fun.
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
