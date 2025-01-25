Previous
The last one of this speedster by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1218

The last one of this speedster

I was obviously so fascinated that I could not stop taking pics.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I like how you have come closer with each of the shots and I'm glad you continued to shoot this inbteresting subject
January 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I can just imagine how much fun this all was!
January 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's so dramatic with the waves crashing about.
January 25th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the action and colors
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The seagull getting in on the action.
January 25th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely action capture, I would be mesmerised watching them!
January 25th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow quite action shot, and powerful waves!
I also love the colour of the water!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact