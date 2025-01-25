Sign up
Previous
Photo 1218
The last one of this speedster
I was obviously so fascinated that I could not stop taking pics.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
7
4
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
2941
2933
2935
1217
1218
2942
2936
2934
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Tags
langebaan-wingsurfer
katy
I like how you have come closer with each of the shots and I'm glad you continued to shoot this inbteresting subject
January 25th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
I can just imagine how much fun this all was!
January 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
It's so dramatic with the waves crashing about.
January 25th, 2025
Danette Thompson
Love the action and colors
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
The seagull getting in on the action.
January 25th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely action capture, I would be mesmerised watching them!
January 25th, 2025
Islandgirl
Wow quite action shot, and powerful waves!
I also love the colour of the water!
January 25th, 2025
