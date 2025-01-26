Previous
Only the waves were left by ludwigsdiana
Only the waves were left

and they were quite substantial.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beverley ace
The sea holds So much power… I have great respect for it.
The colours are gorgeous
January 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such ferocity in those waves !!!!! Such beautiful capture of the tones and hues of the sea- fav
January 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So much power in the waves.
January 26th, 2025  
