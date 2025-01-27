Previous
A foggy morning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1220

A foggy morning

but there was still action on the water. He had an easy ride although the wind was still howling.

Finishing this month with what I started.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a buzz being on the water I am sure.
January 27th, 2025  
moni kozi
How comes he's above the water? Or is it a momentary hop on the waves causing the illusion?
January 27th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Those colours......fab..........
January 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice action and awesome colors.
January 27th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great action shot, the guys have to be strong to do this.
January 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture.
January 27th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice action capture
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact