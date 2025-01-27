Sign up
Photo 1220
A foggy morning
but there was still action on the water. He had an easy ride although the wind was still howling.
Finishing this month with what I started.
27th January 2025
langebaan-wingfoil-surfer
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a buzz being on the water I am sure.
January 27th, 2025
moni kozi
How comes he's above the water? Or is it a momentary hop on the waves causing the illusion?
January 27th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Those colours......fab..........
January 27th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice action and awesome colors.
January 27th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great action shot, the guys have to be strong to do this.
January 27th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
January 27th, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice action capture
January 27th, 2025
