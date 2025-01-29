Sign up
Previous
Photo 1222
anigif of a brilliant surfer
who did regular somersaults. I don't know how he managed as it blew a gale.
I have many more shots but all useless as I could barely hold the camera.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10046
photos
286
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
langebaan-surfer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
January 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 29th, 2025
