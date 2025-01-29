Previous
anigif of a brilliant surfer by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1222

anigif of a brilliant surfer

who did regular somersaults. I don't know how he managed as it blew a gale.

I have many more shots but all useless as I could barely hold the camera.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing
January 29th, 2025  
Mags
Very cool!
January 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
January 29th, 2025  
