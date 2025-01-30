Previous
Just the two of them by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1223

Just the two of them

having a bit of fun and racing each other.

They seemed to be friends and if you look closely the front one seems to be smiling.
30th January 2025

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
