Previous
Sweltering away on a hot day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1225

Sweltering away on a hot day

if it would have been me, I would be in the water.

Taken a few days ago in Kalk Bay harbour. I used the Adamski effect as the background was pretty boring.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful.
February 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love your edit!
February 1st, 2025  
katy ace
The Adamski effect isolates your subject beautifully.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact