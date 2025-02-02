Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1226
Faith
I lift my eyes to You
To You whose throne is in heaven
In complete submission to God
Larger than life, the sculptor Anton Smit is the embodiment of poetry, an apt term for this sculpture derived from the term "making"
More about the sculptor here
https://idiom.co.za/news/anton-smit?srsltid=AfmBOoqqyOU5hHaTRQrSPyg77AH0rfl72Y6Y6ZgyWrsgayxOlHvGK3nH
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10062
photos
286
followers
158
following
335% complete
View this month »
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
Latest from all albums
1225
2949
2943
2941
1226
2950
2944
2942
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture-idiom
vaidas
ace
An effective background correlates to description well.
February 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This made me think of the flying lady on Rolls Royce cars.
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close