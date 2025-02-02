Previous
Faith by ludwigsdiana
Faith

I lift my eyes to You
To You whose throne is in heaven
In complete submission to God

Larger than life, the sculptor Anton Smit is the embodiment of poetry, an apt term for this sculpture derived from the term "making"

More about the sculptor here https://idiom.co.za/news/anton-smit?srsltid=AfmBOoqqyOU5hHaTRQrSPyg77AH0rfl72Y6Y6ZgyWrsgayxOlHvGK3nH
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
vaidas ace
An effective background correlates to description well.
February 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This made me think of the flying lady on Rolls Royce cars.
February 2nd, 2025  
