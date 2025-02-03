Sign up
Previous
Photo 1227
Pure joy and happiness
watching this mum and her kids having fun.
I was so busy watching that I never saw the wave that broke over my sneakers! Needless to say I drove home barefoot.
I will continue with Adamski edits this week as I love doing them.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10066
photos
286
followers
158
following
336% complete
Dorothy
ace
It makes me smile 😊. Lovely effect.
February 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 3rd, 2025
vaidas
ace
I like how you mastering this water effect.
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Fun and delightful image!
February 3rd, 2025
