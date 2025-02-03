Previous
Pure joy and happiness by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1227

Pure joy and happiness

watching this mum and her kids having fun.

I was so busy watching that I never saw the wave that broke over my sneakers! Needless to say I drove home barefoot.

I will continue with Adamski edits this week as I love doing them.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
View this month »

Dorothy ace
It makes me smile 😊. Lovely effect.
February 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 3rd, 2025  
vaidas ace
I like how you mastering this water effect.
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Fun and delightful image!
February 3rd, 2025  
