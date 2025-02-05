Sign up
Previous
Photo 1229
Fast asleep and did not bat an eyelid!
It was early afternoon in the harbour and I suppose they ate their fill when the fishing boats unloaded in the morning.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
0
1
Tags
kalk-bay-harbour
