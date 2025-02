Contortionist 1

This guy Rashid is one of the main attractions in the Cape Town Waterfront. He was in front of a very crowded background, so I used the Adamski effect.I was not alone so could not stay too long, I only took 3 photos which I will post.He is so amazing, check him out here https://youtu.be/5uQuQl7zubk?si=sS8QJ_-LkIcNnu8N