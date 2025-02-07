Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1231
Contortionist 1
This guy Rashid is one of the main attractions in the Cape Town Waterfront. He was in front of a very crowded background, so I used the Adamski effect.
I was not alone so could not stay too long, I only took 3 photos which I will post.
He is so amazing, check him out here
https://youtu.be/5uQuQl7zubk?si=sS8QJ_-LkIcNnu8N
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10082
photos
285
followers
158
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Latest from all albums
1230
2954
2948
2946
1231
2955
2949
2947
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
contortionist-waterfront.
Babs
ace
Lovely Adamski Effect. You didn't give the link to this chap but I looked him up on YouTube, he is amazing.
February 7th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Great capture, love the background effect.
February 7th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I don't know what you did but it worked.
February 7th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
This is brilliant. Thanks for the link - goodness that looks painful!!
February 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very, very cool and colorful image!
February 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close