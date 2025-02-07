Previous
Contortionist 1 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1231

Contortionist 1

This guy Rashid is one of the main attractions in the Cape Town Waterfront. He was in front of a very crowded background, so I used the Adamski effect.

I was not alone so could not stay too long, I only took 3 photos which I will post.

He is so amazing, check him out here https://youtu.be/5uQuQl7zubk?si=sS8QJ_-LkIcNnu8N


7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Lovely Adamski Effect. You didn't give the link to this chap but I looked him up on YouTube, he is amazing.
February 7th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Great capture, love the background effect.
February 7th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I don't know what you did but it worked.
February 7th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
This is brilliant. Thanks for the link - goodness that looks painful!!
February 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very, very cool and colorful image!
February 7th, 2025  
