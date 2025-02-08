Sign up
Photo 1232
Photo 1232
Contortionist 2
Looking back now, I should have sent the rest of the family to lunch on their own. I normally see Rashid every year and it is usually very entertaining.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10086
photos
286
followers
159
following
Tags
contortionist-waterfront
katy
ace
such impressive balancing skill! Your photo shows it off so well
February 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy, did you watch the clip?
February 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. Very flexible.
February 8th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of this amazing man, I've just watched the clip and I can't believe how he does it!
February 8th, 2025
