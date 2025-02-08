Previous
Contortionist 2 by ludwigsdiana
Looking back now, I should have sent the rest of the family to lunch on their own. I normally see Rashid every year and it is usually very entertaining.
Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
katy ace
such impressive balancing skill! Your photo shows it off so well
February 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy, did you watch the clip?
February 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. Very flexible.
February 8th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this amazing man, I've just watched the clip and I can't believe how he does it!
February 8th, 2025  
