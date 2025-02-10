Previous
Learning something new by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1234

Learning something new

this week. It will be double exposures, I did not even know that my camera could do it.

As it has been too hot outside, photos are of some of my favourite objects at home.

The orchid which I doubled, is on a table in front of the tv, the bottom is our fireplace.
Diana

Mags ace
Oh nicely done!
February 10th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Nicely done.
February 10th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What fun
February 10th, 2025  
