Double wabi sabi

as this King protea has been drying in a vase since last year. I just could not bear to throw it away!
It was a good subject to practice in camera double exposure.
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
Very nicely done!
February 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Intriguing - love it ! - fav
February 11th, 2025  
katy ace
You seem to have a graph the concept of this type of photo quite well! This one is a beautiful piece of art
February 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful result!
February 11th, 2025  
