Photo 1235
Double wabi sabi
as this King protea has been drying in a vase since last year. I just could not bear to throw it away!
It was a good subject to practice in camera double exposure.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Mags
ace
Very nicely done!
February 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Intriguing - love it ! - fav
February 11th, 2025
katy
ace
You seem to have a graph the concept of this type of photo quite well! This one is a beautiful piece of art
February 11th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful result!
February 11th, 2025
