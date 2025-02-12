Previous
Fireplace tools

with a metal mesh and a floral decoration of pincushions. Both items are in two separate niches in the wall next to the fireplace. There is a mirror behind the pincushions.

Some weird looking images, but fun trying the double exposure effect.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Desi
Interesting and fun photo. So far my double or multiple exposures haven't been anything I have wanted to keep. Well done.
February 12th, 2025  
katy ace
Lots of patterns and shapes in this one and I like the almost monochromatic effect
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fun shot and so interesting!
February 12th, 2025  
