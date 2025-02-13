Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1237
Maneki Neko
or beckoning cat also known as welcome cat in porcelaine. It is supposed to bring the owner luck.
A double exposure of a lacquered wooden fan with the Japanese flag in a stand. We bought both in Tokyo at an antique fair. in the early 70's.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10106
photos
286
followers
159
following
338% complete
View this month »
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Latest from all albums
1236
2960
2954
2952
2961
2953
2955
1237
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home-double-exposure
Dorothy
ace
Lovely treasures.
February 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely keepsakes.
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
February 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close