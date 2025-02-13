Previous
Maneki Neko by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1237

Maneki Neko

or beckoning cat also known as welcome cat in porcelaine. It is supposed to bring the owner luck.

A double exposure of a lacquered wooden fan with the Japanese flag in a stand. We bought both in Tokyo at an antique fair. in the early 70's.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Diana

Dorothy ace
Lovely treasures.
February 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely keepsakes.
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely done!
February 13th, 2025  
