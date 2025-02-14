Previous
A Japanese medicine chest by ludwigsdiana
A Japanese medicine chest

with the pin cushions as a double exposure.

It is an antique wooden chest with brass fittings.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely dble exp,
February 14th, 2025  
katy ace
This one has a wonderful effect when combined like this
February 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely effect. The cabinet is wonderful.
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I had to zoom in to see the beautiful chest.
February 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing beauty
February 14th, 2025  
