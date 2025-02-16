Previous
The bathroom windowsill. by ludwigsdiana
The bathroom windowsill.

Although I am Christian, I have embraced the teachings of Budhha since living in Tokyo for ten years.
Diana

katy ace
This is such a beautiful and simple subject for your photo.

I think there’s lots to be learned from many different religions.
February 16th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully done
February 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is sooo beautiful…
February 16th, 2025  
