Kitty and wild garlic by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1241

Kitty and wild garlic

I am continuing with in camera double exposures, this time with a part of my cat collection.
A little porcelain cat from Japan.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Corinne C ace
Delightful image and subject
February 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Cute capture and lovely light!
February 17th, 2025  
Steve Chappell ace
Very cool double exposure and a very cute kitty
February 17th, 2025  
