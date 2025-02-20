Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1244
Another heavyweight
at 9kgs (almost 20lbs) brought from Egypt in my hand luggage many years ago!
Made out of a special stone with wonderful tones and carvings. I have a certificate somewhere, but cannot find it.
This double exposure does the cat no justice, I will have to post a seperate shot one day.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10134
photos
286
followers
160
following
340% complete
View this month »
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
Latest from all albums
1243
2967
2961
2959
2968
2962
2960
1244
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat-double-exposure
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and your double exposure has worked so well here !
February 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
February 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close