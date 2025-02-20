Previous
Another heavyweight by ludwigsdiana
Another heavyweight

at 9kgs (almost 20lbs) brought from Egypt in my hand luggage many years ago!

Made out of a special stone with wonderful tones and carvings. I have a certificate somewhere, but cannot find it.

This double exposure does the cat no justice, I will have to post a seperate shot one day.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and your double exposure has worked so well here !
February 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
February 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
February 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2025  
