My only wooden cat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1245

My only wooden cat

Hubby brought it home from a business trio to Malaysia many moons ago.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Diana

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful cat and image
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely!
February 21st, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a lovely gift. It’s a gorgeous piece of art, I know you were thrilled to receive it. Such a great double exposure.
February 21st, 2025  
katy ace
It is a beautiful cat and I love the way you feature it with this double exposure. It looks like a Japanese print.
February 21st, 2025  
