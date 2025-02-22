Previous
The baby by ludwigsdiana
The baby

the smallest of the group. These porcelain cats are so beautifully made and hand painted, that the double exposure does not do it any justice.

It was just too hot for me to go out and try something different.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

katy ace
They do have a delicate beauty which is obscured a bit by this second exposure
February 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely image!
February 22nd, 2025  
