I fell in love with this elephant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1248

I fell in love with this elephant

and had to have it. We visited friends in Hong Kong and she took us to a porcelain factory.

We bought two of these beauties to adorn our home. They used to act as side tables, but now they carry spider plants on the patio at the pool.

I will end the month with double exposures in the garden.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
How lovely! I don't blame you. Your elephant is wonderful.
February 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is a beautiful elephant
February 24th, 2025  
katy ace
It is beautiful and how wonderful to get more than one purpose out of it! I can’t imagine getting it home from Hong Kong, though!
February 24th, 2025  
