Previous
Photo 1248
I fell in love with this elephant
and had to have it. We visited friends in Hong Kong and she took us to a porcelain factory.
We bought two of these beauties to adorn our home. They used to act as side tables, but now they carry spider plants on the patio at the pool.
I will end the month with double exposures in the garden.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10150
photos
286
followers
160
following
341% complete
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Extras
Exif
Tags
garden-double-exposure
Mags
ace
How lovely! I don't blame you. Your elephant is wonderful.
February 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
It is a beautiful elephant
February 24th, 2025
katy
ace
It is beautiful and how wonderful to get more than one purpose out of it! I can’t imagine getting it home from Hong Kong, though!
February 24th, 2025
