Previous
Across the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1250

Across the road

this lovely statue is in my neighbour's garden.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! a little lady in a twirl !!
February 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely lady indeed
February 26th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact