Beach Babes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1255

Beach Babes

taking a leisurely stroll in Muizenberg. I had to cover the bottom of the girl in pink as it was a sight for sore eyes. She was wearing a string with only the top two pieces of fabric.

The black strip on the beach is washed up kelp.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
Sooo funny…a little cheeky
Beautiful editing, I don’t know what you’ve used but it’s great!
March 3rd, 2025  
Desi
What excellent editing. I find it quite incredible what people think is okay to wear in public - sure if you go to a nudist beach then expect it, but not on a public beach
March 3rd, 2025  
John Falconer ace
What a Great swimming costume designer you are Diana. Great work.
March 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Well done!
March 3rd, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
😅. So funny! I love her pink costume.
March 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear , no decorum , or sense of decency !! (That makes me sound old fashioned doesn't it !) A great job and design in covering her up Diana. Well done !
March 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Shocking pink covers it!!
March 3rd, 2025  
katy ace
You did such a remarkable job that it looks like the real deal on her. Impressive skills, and a terrific shot.
March 3rd, 2025  
