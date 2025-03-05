Previous
Some just take photos by ludwigsdiana
Some just take photos

with their phones, like my daughter Katja.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect Such a wonderful story in this photo
March 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
This is so well done
March 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
March 5th, 2025  
katy ace
Interesting to get the photographer in your photo
March 5th, 2025  
