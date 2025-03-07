Sign up
Photo 1259
What's going on there?
I was very surprised to see that those were two fishermen, one pointing out something in the distance.
7th March 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully intriguing
March 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well done!
March 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
March 7th, 2025
katy
ace
They are aligned is so perfectly. It’s difficult to tell and it’s not just one.
March 7th, 2025
