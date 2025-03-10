Previous
Seen through my dining room window by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1262

Seen through my dining room window

sitting on a nest was this red eyed dove. I was very surprised as is was much too late in the season to be breeding.

I would like to share the story of this dove with you over the next two weeks.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Diana

Mags ace
Such a sweet capture!
March 10th, 2025  
