Photo 1262
Seen through my dining room window
sitting on a nest was this red eyed dove. I was very surprised as is was much too late in the season to be breeding.
I would like to share the story of this dove with you over the next two weeks.
10th March 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
red-eye-dove
Mags
ace
Such a sweet capture!
March 10th, 2025
