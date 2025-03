Look what I saw!

After watching the dove which had not moved for a few days, I knew there had to be chicks.



I waited till she was gone one morning and fetched a ladder. The nest was in the corner of our pergola which is covered with jasmin. It was just a few little twigs and actually too small to hold them and mum.



Now I had a problem, if Minky were to see this, there would be no more chicks! I certainly could not keep her indoors for weeks as we had an awful heatwave.