One last look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1264

One last look

before I was able to fence them in. I was surprised to see how they had grown in two days. I had to wait to shop, as hubby was out on a golf trip and we only have one car.

I had a plan and knew what I had to do. Minky had to stay indoors those two days and was not amused.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Diana

Diana
Mags ace
Oh how sweet!
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Mums got her hands full with feeding them.
March 12th, 2025  
