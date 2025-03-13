The new cage

made of pliable metal covered with a soft plastic coating. It was a problem, me on the ladder trying to secure it between these old Jasmin branches. I also had to leave a space on top for Mum to get in and out. Inside that little red square is the small nest.



As the top was totally open and the chicks were baking in the hot sun, I tried to cover it with a piece of fabric. I took green as I was hoping the fluttering fabric would not scare them. We always have a lot of wind during the summer months. This was all I could do and hoped it would work.



Then I waited to see if Mum would come back, she was sitting in the tree watching me. This was taken about a good week after I first discovered her breeding there.