Mum was watching me

and I hoped she was not too worried about her chicks.



I went back inside and stood at the window of our dining room watching the nest. It took quite a while, but she did come and must have been slightly confused.



She obviously wanted to feed them but had to figure out how to get in there. She finally settled on the pergola and got her head in a position to feed the chicks.



The next day I took a closer look, and she was sitting with them, the nest was much too small for the three of them though.