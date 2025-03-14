Sign up
Photo 1266
Mum was watching me
and I hoped she was not too worried about her chicks.
I went back inside and stood at the window of our dining room watching the nest. It took quite a while, but she did come and must have been slightly confused.
She obviously wanted to feed them but had to figure out how to get in there. She finally settled on the pergola and got her head in a position to feed the chicks.
The next day I took a closer look, and she was sitting with them, the nest was much too small for the three of them though.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Views
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Tags
red-eyed-dove
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot !
March 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
She seems to be very concerned
March 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 14th, 2025
