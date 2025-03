One inquisitive chick

I left them alone for about a week and got up on the ladder again. I found a small gap to see how they were doing.



Much to my surprise there was only this one in the nest. I have no idea what could have happened. Maybe the other one fell out as no cat was able to reach the nest. I was quite sad on the one hand but happy that this one was so fit. It was almost the size of the nest and mum only came to feed it.