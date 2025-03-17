Sign up
Previous
Photo 1269
Yellow blur removed
Rob
@robz
asked me if I tried to remove the yellow blurry flower, I did but am not happy with the result as there is too much blur.
The original can be seen
here
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10233
photos
286
followers
160
following
347% complete
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
2985
1268
2992
2986
2984
1269
2987
2985
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bulbul
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
March 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A good attempt Diana, Yellow is such a prominent colour but his bright eye distracts your view from the remaining yellows ! - well done !
March 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
Have no idea how you did that but it looks pretty good. I quite liked the flower in the original
March 17th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
I didn’t notice the blurring on his chest from where the flower was. I was looking at his feet on the reddish branch and the yellow feathers of his tail. So I think this is wonderful!
March 17th, 2025
