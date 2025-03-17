Previous
Yellow blur removed by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1269

Yellow blur removed

Rob @robz asked me if I tried to remove the yellow blurry flower, I did but am not happy with the result as there is too much blur.

The original can be seen
here
17th March 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely
Nicely done.
March 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A good attempt Diana, Yellow is such a prominent colour but his bright eye distracts your view from the remaining yellows ! - well done !
March 17th, 2025  
narayani
Have no idea how you did that but it looks pretty good. I quite liked the flower in the original
March 17th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
I didn’t notice the blurring on his chest from where the flower was. I was looking at his feet on the reddish branch and the yellow feathers of his tail. So I think this is wonderful!

March 17th, 2025  
