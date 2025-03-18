Back to the story of the Red eyed Dove

Previous
After about another week I got on the ladder and had another peek. I was happy to see the chick had grown so much, that it did not fit on the nest anymore.

Mum was only there early morning and late afternoon to feed it. There would not be room for her in any case as you can see.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...The chick's feathers are really looking good...great shot.
March 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Gosh it has got big! Super shot.
March 18th, 2025  
