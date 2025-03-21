Previous
What can we do now? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1273

What can we do now?

Much to my delight (probably the chicks as well) Mum was around and joined the little one.

How on earth was this going to end as the little rascal could not fly yet?

I loved Mum's claw around the feather of the duck.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Beautiful story and capture!
March 21st, 2025  
Colleen
Really too sweet!
March 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a fun group
March 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Really so sweet - oh! but what a dilemma !!! fav
March 21st, 2025  
