Photo 1273
What can we do now?
Much to my delight (probably the chicks as well) Mum was around and joined the little one.
How on earth was this going to end as the little rascal could not fly yet?
I loved Mum's claw around the feather of the duck.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
red-eyed-dove
Mags
ace
Beautiful story and capture!
March 21st, 2025
Colleen
Really too sweet!
March 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a fun group
March 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Really so sweet - oh! but what a dilemma !!! fav
March 21st, 2025
