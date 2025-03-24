Previous
Mum looking confused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1276

Mum looking confused

and the chick nudging for more food. This was all happening between 7.30 and 8.15am.

At this stage, I was not too worried yet and just hoping for the best.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,lets hope mum will be able to nourish him so that he can grow in strength and learn to fly to a more secluded spot !
March 24th, 2025  
katy ace
She’s probably trying to figure out how to get him back into the nest
March 24th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
So darn cute! ❤️
March 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact