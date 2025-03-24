Sign up
Previous
Photo 1276
Mum looking confused
and the chick nudging for more food. This was all happening between 7.30 and 8.15am.
At this stage, I was not too worried yet and just hoping for the best.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10262
photos
287
followers
160
following
red-eyed-dove
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ,lets hope mum will be able to nourish him so that he can grow in strength and learn to fly to a more secluded spot !
March 24th, 2025
katy
ace
She’s probably trying to figure out how to get him back into the nest
March 24th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
So darn cute! ❤️
March 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
March 24th, 2025
