Previous
Photo 1278
Looking so confused
and sitting on the back wall of the pool behind the waterfall. It seemed to feel safe there.
Mum left and I was wondering if she would be back. Minky stayed in the bedroom and I kept my eye on the chick occasionally.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
red-eyed-dove
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detail and bokeh.
March 26th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
March 26th, 2025
Jeff Jones
ace
Appears to be having a rough day. Must be a teacher on a Monday.
March 26th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Oh shame, but so adorable 🥰
March 26th, 2025
