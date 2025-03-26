Previous
Looking so confused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1278

Looking so confused

and sitting on the back wall of the pool behind the waterfall. It seemed to feel safe there.

Mum left and I was wondering if she would be back. Minky stayed in the bedroom and I kept my eye on the chick occasionally.
Merrelyn ace
Lovely detail and bokeh.
March 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
March 26th, 2025  
Jeff Jones ace
Appears to be having a rough day. Must be a teacher on a Monday.
March 26th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Oh shame, but so adorable 🥰
March 26th, 2025  
