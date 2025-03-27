Previous
My heart skipped a beat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1279

My heart skipped a beat

as Mum was back but the chick was missing! She ran around the property searching, and so did I.

She flew off after a while and I looked in every corner and under every bush!

Where did that little rascal go and hide?
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Mum must be very concerned to not be able to find her baby ! - I hope he is safe and perhaps shading from the sun !!
March 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe how frightening, Beautiful capture
March 27th, 2025  
