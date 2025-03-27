Sign up
Photo 1279
My heart skipped a beat
as Mum was back but the chick was missing! She ran around the property searching, and so did I.
She flew off after a while and I looked in every corner and under every bush!
Where did that little rascal go and hide?
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10274
photos
287
followers
160
following
350% complete
Tags
red-eyed-dove
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Mum must be very concerned to not be able to find her baby ! - I hope he is safe and perhaps shading from the sun !!
March 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe how frightening, Beautiful capture
March 27th, 2025
