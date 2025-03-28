I found the little rascal

after quite a while and could not believe it!



That silly chick jumped down into the narrow space between the two walls of the water feature of the pool.



It sat there in the shadow of a dark corner and I only found it by chance.



I reached down, took it out, and put it here near the pool in the garden, hoping Mum would be back and find it.



This all happened between 7.30 and 10.30 am.