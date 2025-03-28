Previous
I found the little rascal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1280

I found the little rascal

after quite a while and could not believe it!

That silly chick jumped down into the narrow space between the two walls of the water feature of the pool.

It sat there in the shadow of a dark corner and I only found it by chance.

I reached down, took it out, and put it here near the pool in the garden, hoping Mum would be back and find it.

This all happened between 7.30 and 10.30 am.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Sometimes nature, and Charles Darwin, have a point!!
March 28th, 2025  
katy ace
oh Diana, bless you! Still uncertain as to whether there will be a happy outcome but for the moment it seems all is well. Fabulous photo of him as usual.
March 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your garden is their home… you are so wonderful to help both of them.
March 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
You're A very determined lady, beautiful shot
March 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Glad it's okay!
March 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
It really isn't having a good start to life is it. Not the brightest. Maybe that is why they say bird brain. At least you are giving it all the help you can as its surrogate mum.
I think we will all be happy when it flies off with its Mum. Your life will be less stressful then
March 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bewildered, distraught ! - quite a difficult start in life ! Bless him ! - Lets hope his determination on life continues and thanks to you for aiding him in his journey" albeit rather strange ! Hope mum again will soon come to the rescue ! Super shot of the little rascal ! fav
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact