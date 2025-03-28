Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1280
I found the little rascal
after quite a while and could not believe it!
That silly chick jumped down into the narrow space between the two walls of the water feature of the pool.
It sat there in the shadow of a dark corner and I only found it by chance.
I reached down, took it out, and put it here near the pool in the garden, hoping Mum would be back and find it.
This all happened between 7.30 and 10.30 am.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10278
photos
287
followers
160
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Latest from all albums
3003
2997
2995
1279
1280
3004
2998
2996
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-eyed-dove
JackieR
ace
Sometimes nature, and Charles Darwin, have a point!!
March 28th, 2025
katy
ace
oh Diana, bless you! Still uncertain as to whether there will be a happy outcome but for the moment it seems all is well. Fabulous photo of him as usual.
March 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Your garden is their home… you are so wonderful to help both of them.
March 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
You're A very determined lady, beautiful shot
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Glad it's okay!
March 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
It really isn't having a good start to life is it. Not the brightest. Maybe that is why they say bird brain. At least you are giving it all the help you can as its surrogate mum.
I think we will all be happy when it flies off with its Mum. Your life will be less stressful then
March 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bewildered, distraught ! - quite a difficult start in life ! Bless him ! - Lets hope his determination on life continues and thanks to you for aiding him in his journey" albeit rather strange ! Hope mum again will soon come to the rescue ! Super shot of the little rascal ! fav
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I think we will all be happy when it flies off with its Mum. Your life will be less stressful then