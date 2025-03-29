Previous
Oh no, not again! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1281

Oh no, not again!

Mum came back after a while but the little rascal was nowhere to be found!

I was beside myself and I am sure Mum too. She kept on walking up and down where she last saw her chick, and I was searching between the plants where I put it.

During the late afternoon I decided to search one last time. Believe it or not that little devil jumped back between the walls of the water feature.

As I could not look after it overnight, I put a post on our estate whatsappp group if someone had any idea what to do.

Before long, a resident appeared and said she always looked after and fed little ones that had fallen out of their nests. She had a cage and took the little rascal off my hands.

I actually cried and hugged her when she left. I was sad for both the chick and the worried Mum not knowing what happened to each other.

29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
