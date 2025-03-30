Previous
How could I tell her? by ludwigsdiana
How could I tell her?

Mum came back the next morning and just sat in the tree on the lookout. She did not stay long, then flew off again.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Sad tale, but lovely capture of mom.
March 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great capture
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bird but a sad story
March 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Aaah… there still might be a happy ending…
March 30th, 2025  
katy ace
Oh how sad but I am so happy to hear the baby is OK
March 30th, 2025  
