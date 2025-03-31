Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1283
The last time I saw her.
Mum came back in the late afternoon and sat on the pergola for awhile, as if she was saying goodbye :-(
I have been in touch with Charlotte the bird saver all the time. She said the chick was eating well and seemed quite comfortable in the cage.
After four days, she put it in a tree outside to see if it could fly. It just hopped around flapped its wings and sat there. She then took it back inside and in the cage.
She also mentioned that it was making whimpering sounds and she thought it missed its mum.
After another week it finally flew away after she put it in the tree again for the third time.
I took these shots end of February and have not seen a red eyed dove here since then. There are plenty of others around and I was hoping the chick would come visit.
It still saddens me no end.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10290
photos
287
followers
160
following
351% complete
View this month »
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Latest from all albums
3006
3000
2998
1282
1283
3007
2999
3001
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-eyed-dove
gloria jones
ace
Great capture and narrative
March 31st, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
At least the baby has flown off of their own.
March 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close