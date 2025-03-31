The last time I saw her.

Mum came back in the late afternoon and sat on the pergola for awhile, as if she was saying goodbye :-(



I have been in touch with Charlotte the bird saver all the time. She said the chick was eating well and seemed quite comfortable in the cage.



After four days, she put it in a tree outside to see if it could fly. It just hopped around flapped its wings and sat there. She then took it back inside and in the cage.



She also mentioned that it was making whimpering sounds and she thought it missed its mum.



After another week it finally flew away after she put it in the tree again for the third time.



I took these shots end of February and have not seen a red eyed dove here since then. There are plenty of others around and I was hoping the chick would come visit.



It still saddens me no end.