Previous
Photo 1284
Dali
My one subject this month will be a very special cook book with 320 pages. Most of them are sketches and paintings of Salvadore Dali.
He conceived and materialized this book, which is dedicated to Gala, his wife, and muse.
I could not find it anywhere in Europe, but hubby found it in New York in an antique shop while on a business trip about 30 years ago.
I was delighted as I love his art but could never afford it, now at least I have something to look at. I have never cooked any of the recipes, it is a coffee table book.
I will be posting his work and not the chefs' recipes. Some of his art is a bit macabre as one can see at the bottom of the cover ;- BOB
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
10294
photos
287
followers
160
following
1284
Tags
30-shots2025
katy
ace
How fascinating! This will be so interesting to see this month!
April 1st, 2025
