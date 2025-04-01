Dali

My one subject this month will be a very special cook book with 320 pages. Most of them are sketches and paintings of Salvadore Dali.



He conceived and materialized this book, which is dedicated to Gala, his wife, and muse.



I could not find it anywhere in Europe, but hubby found it in New York in an antique shop while on a business trip about 30 years ago.



I was delighted as I love his art but could never afford it, now at least I have something to look at. I have never cooked any of the recipes, it is a coffee table book.



I will be posting his work and not the chefs' recipes. Some of his art is a bit macabre as one can see at the bottom of the cover ;- BOB